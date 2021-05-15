Skip to site footer
“It’s a club that I’ll always keep an eye out for"

Charlie Mulgrew admits he will always hold Rovers close to his heart

Just now

Charlie Mulgrew admits that he will forever cherish his time with Rovers, with the Scot set to depart the club this summer.

The 35-year-old will go down in Rovers' folklore having scored the goal to send the club back to the Championship at Doncaster Rovers back in April 2018.

That goal was one of 14 he bagged in that promotion-winning 2017-18 campaign, with the defender crucial to Rovers' instant return to the second tier.

Three years on from that night at the Keepmoat Stadium, Mulgrew will depart Rovers with a total of 27 goals from his 109 outings in blue-and-white.

“It’s an emotional time for me," he began when sitting down for a farewell interview with iFollow Rovers.

“When the day comes, it’s very emotional because it’s somewhere I came to work every day, seeing the same people for the past four or five years.

“It’s a club that I’ll always keep an eye out for and I’m thankful for the time I had at this club.

“Leaving with my bag and my boots, it feels sad.

“All the people, from the kitmen, the people in the kitchen, the media staff, the people on the front desk, I’ll miss everyone.

“Maybe it’s something you take for granted, the banter, the chats, seeing each other, now’s the time where I’ll probably not see them again.

“It’s very sad, but that’s the way football goes and I’m happy that I’ve left the club in a better state from when I walked through the doors the first time.

“It’s the right time to go"

Mulgrew, who arrived from boyhood club Celtic in the summer of 2016, certainly proved his worth for the club and scored the winning goals in the two victories over Newcastle United in his first campaign at Ewood Park.

The defender remained with the club following relegation and skippered the side to promotion in 2017-18.

"I thought when I signed that this would probably be me here for the rest of my career," he added when reflecting on his time in East Lancashire.

“You never know what happens in football and I’m just glad that I was a part of the team that got us back up to this level and established in the Championship again.

“You ned to roll with the punches in football and I remember the relegation in my first season and how bad it felt for everyone involved with the club.

“Thankfully, with the manager coming in, he lifted the place and has made this club much better."


