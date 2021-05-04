Skip to site footer
Injury update: Tom Trybull

Rovers named eight substitutes at Rotherham United at the weekend

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray has revealed that he wasn't prepared to put Tom Trybull at risk in the draw against Rotherham United on Saturday.

Rovers named eight substitutes against the Millers, with the German midfielder not included in the matchday squad.

However, it was a late call that kept the 28-year-old loanee out of contention.

Mowbray divulged after the game that Trybull has been playing through the pain barrier in recent weeks and he wasn't prepared to push the Norwich City man any further in Yorkshire at the weekend.

“We had a 20-man squad and I got a call pretty late on Friday regarding a scan on Tom’s back," the boss reported to iFollow Rovers.

“He’s been pushing through it and playing in recent weeks and I decided that it wasn’t worth him pushing through for Rotherham because he’s not our player.

“He’s a Norwich player, he has a year left there and I wouldn’t want to put him in a situation where I’m telling him that he has to play.”


