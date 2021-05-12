Skip to site footer
HUGE savings at the Roverstore!

Get kitted out for the summer and beyond at the Roverstore!

16 Hours ago

Supporters can now get 20% off everything, including 20% off already reduced 2020-21 Home/Away Kit and Training Range!

In our end-of-sseason sale, fans can get kitted up for the summer and beyond at bargain prices!

Whether it's a replica shirt, a football, nightware or a soft toy, anything and everything has been slapped with a 20% reduction!

Available in-store or online at the Roverstore, all you have to do is use the code 'BRFC20' at the checkout.

Roverstore is open from Monday-Friday from 10am-3pm and Saturday between the hours of 11am-3pm

A Click and Collect service will remain open during Call Centre opening time from the match day ticket collection windows on the side of the Roverstore adjacent to the Jack Walker statue.

Supporters should note the following:

  • The fitting rooms will be closed and trying on of garments is not permitted.
  • Card payments only.
  • Please wear a mask, follow the one way system and respect social distancing rules.

