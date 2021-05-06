Skip to site footer
Club News

Home and away shirts now just £15!

Get shirty at the Roverstore for the summer and beyond!

7 Hours ago

The final reductions in the Roverstore now mean that you can pick up a home or away shirt from just £15!

With the season almost at an end and the summer months on the horizon, we've cut prices further on replica shirts.

A junior home or away shirt can now be purchased for only £15, with adult numbers available for just £20!

Support Rovers from home, wear your shirt with pride and click here to bag yourself a bargain!

There's also plenty more deals available, with other items of kit available from only £5!


