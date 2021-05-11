Skip to site footer
Holtby: The future's bright for Rovers

“I see the bright talent that we have at Rovers, including those in the Under-23s as well"

6 Hours ago

Lewis Holtby says he hopes to see a number of young Rovers go on to be regular first team players in years to come.

The 30-year-old will move on to pastures new when his contract finished at the end of next month.

In what has been an injury-hit couple of seasons at Rovers, Holtby's been a popular figure in the dressing room throughout his stay with Rovers.

He's seen a number of youngsters rise through the ranks to be a firm part of the first team picture under Tony Mowbray during his time in East Lancashire.

And he's hopeful of watching on as a fan and seeing a number of the Rovers starlets play their part in a successful future.

“I think the club is going in a different direction with the young talent we have here," he told iFollow Rovers in his farewell interview.

“I think that’s the right choice because there is a lot of young talent at the club, especially in my position.

“They deserve the chance and I would be exactly the same if I was there age again.

“I see the bright talent that we have at Rovers, including those in the Under-23s as well.

“They have the talent and a lot comes down to desire and a bit of luck from there.

“Like Tyrhys [Dolan], he took his chance when he first came. Nobody knew him or thought he would have a sniff of getting in the first team when he arrived.

“But he rocked pre-season, he made a name for himself, came into the team, scored some goals and has now planted himself into the team.

“He should be a role model for the young players at the club because I think he will have a really big season next term," he said adamantly.

“He’s not the only one either. We have the Buckos [John Buckley], the Dan Butterworths, the Joe Rankin-Costellos as well.

“We have a lot of them who have come through the ranks and that’s a great identification for the fans to see those homegrown players playing in the first team.

“Scotty Wharton is another and he’s someone who I can see being a future captain of this club.

“He loves this club so much, you always need passion for the club and he is someone who Rovers will need.”


