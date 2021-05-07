Harvey nets Goal of the Season award

Harvey Elliott’s stunning strike at home to Millwall has been named Rovers’ Goal of the Season for 2020-21.

The Liverpool loanee helped tame the Lions back in December, as he stroked a sublime left-foot shot into the far top corner from just inside the area, as Rovers went on to claim a 2-1 win.

It was the then 17-year-old’s first goal at Ewood Park and one of many magical moments the Rovers starlet produced throughout the course of the season.

Elliott’s superb solo effort against Norwich City 10 days later came third in the fans vote, whilst Joe Rothwell’s remarkable run and fantastic finish against Brentford – also in December – was the second most popular strike.

The club launched the prestigious award – The Peter White Memorial Trophy – in conjunction with the Lancashire Telegraph 20 years ago, in memory of renowned Rovers reporter Peter White.

Elliott admits winning the accolade is the perfect way to cap off a memorable maiden season with the club, although he was disappointed that he wasn’t able to savour the special moment with the supporters.

“It’s just the great send-off in a way,” said the talented teenager, after being presented with his prize.

“I’m just thankful for all the fans and my team-mates for voting for me – it’s greatly appreciated. Obviously there was some top goals throughout this season, so to win it is a big thing.

“It was a very special goal. I think it was my first goal at Ewood as well, so it’s always special to get your first goal somewhere and to get it in the way I did just made it even more special.

“It was one for the cameras I think! You always get a buzz when they fly into the top corner and I was thankful that we got the win as well. It was a great team performance.

“It was an enjoyable goal, but obviously it would have been better with the fans. Every single fan wants to be at the games as well. It’s not nice having to watch it from home on the couch, but the time will come when things get back to normal and I will be back to show my love and appreciation to the fans when I’m able to.”