Getting acquainted...

There will be new team-mates and new surroundings for Harry Pickering this summer

1 Hour ago

Ahead of a change of scenery in the summer, recent Rovers recruit Harry Pickering checked into the Senior Training Centre earlier this week.

Yet to play for the club following his return to Crewe Alexandra on loan after penning a permanent deal at Rovers, Pickering was at Brockhall this week to get to know his new team-mates.

The 22-year-old headed straight back to Gresty Road after officially joining Rovers in the January transfer window, but has now had the chance to briefly get to know the players that he will soon be sharing a dressing room with.

Pickering's featured in 19 games under David Artell since his return to Cheshire but is pleased to have already had the opportunity to make his face known to new friends.

“I got a call off the gaffer to come down, meet the lads and have a few days training with the team," he explained to iFollow Rovers.

“I’d only met some of the staff before but none of the players so it’s been good to come in and meet everyone.

“It’s a big help to come in and get to know the lads now and I’m happy to have got the opportunity to do that.

“Watching the lads on the television and seeing the quality, it’s been good for me to train with the lads these last couple of days.

“The last few weeks have been a little bit different but I’ve tried to focus on Crewe even though I’m a Rovers player.

“I still have kept an eye out for the results and watched the games when I’ve had the chance and I’m excited for the summer now," he added with a smile.

“I’m just looking forward to the end of the season now after enjoying the last few months at Crewe."


