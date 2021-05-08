Skip to site footer
Get your garden football ready this summer!

Enter below for a chance to win a £250 Screwfix Gift Card

10 Hours ago

Sponsored by

One minute it’s a double bin store, the next (with a little tweaking) it’s an iconic dugout, a must-have for transforming your garden into your own football arena. Perfect for taking a breather, or sheltering from the weather.

This year Screwfix have helped football fans across the UK enjoy the beautiful game at home.

They empowered households to make the most of the unique season of football by celebrating what can be achieved by using Screwfix products in ingenious ways.

From setting up your own garden stadium by putting up ‘floodlights’ in your home pitch, to creating makeshift goal posts.

Screwfix showed how all this was achievable by using their trusted trade products.

One lucky person is in with the chance of winning a £250 Screwfix Gift Card, which could go towards helping you get your garden football ready this summer.

Entering is easy, all you need to do is complete the form and the winner will be selected at random after the prize draw closes on Saturday 15th May 2021.

The winner will be notified by email.

Screwfix_EFL_DUGOUT_660x250_7.jpg

To enter this prize draw all you need to do is submit your details here.

Terms and Conditions apply.

EFL Screwfix Logo.png


