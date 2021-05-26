First friendlies confirmed!

Rovers are pleased to confirm two pre-season friendlies, which will be played ahead of the 2021-22 Championship campaign.

Tony Mowbray's men will take on AFC Fylde on Saturday 10th July at Mill Farm, kick-off 3pm against Jim Bentley's National League North charges.

Rovers will then make the journey to the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday 31st July, kick-off 3pm.

The clash with Fylde will be dedicated to the Coasters' former academy player Luke Bennett, who sadly passed away in March.

The contest will provide an opportunity for everyone to celebrate the life of Luke, the son of Rovers Academy coach Tom.

Both clubs are working together to create a day of celebration that will pay tribute to Luke and his family.

Bolton, managed by Ian Evatt, earned promotion back to the third tier following a final day victory at Crawley Town at the beginning of this month.

The last meeting at Wanderers' home came back in October 2018, with Bradley Dack's strike the difference in the 1-0 away win for Rovers.

Ticketing arrangements for both games will be announced at a later date.

Pre-season schedule: