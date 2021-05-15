FA Cup programme out now!

The digital matchday programme for Rovers Ladies’ final fixture of 2020-21 is now available to download and read.

Issue 12 has been produced for the Vitality Women’s FA Cup Fifth Round tie against Charlton Athletic, which will bring the curtain down on the campaign, before the competition resumes next season.

Ahead of the 12pm kick-off at the County Ground, enjoy 26 pages of free programme content, including a feature interview with Chelsey Jukes.

The long-serving Rovers defender speaks about her reflections on the season and how she is looking forward to this FA Cup clash.

There’s also plenty of further reading, including Gemma Donnelly’s final programme notes of the season and a look back at the Blues’ previous fixture in image form.

Read all this and more by downloading today's programme HERE!

You can watch live coverage of Rovers versus Charlton on YouTube.