Eight years full of ups and downs

Corry Evans admits he's enjoyed his eight years at Rovers despite a rollercoaster ride in East Lancashire.

The 30-year-old will depart the club this summer for pastures new following the conclusion of his current contract.

The Northern Irishman has seen the highs and the lows during his time at Ewood Park.

Evans uses the word 'sickening' to describe the relegation to League One in 2016-17, but he's proud to have played his part in an instant return to the second tier.

And, after 219 appearances in the blue-and-white halves, Evans says he will depart with fond memories from his time as a Rover.

“It’s flown by, it’s gone really quick," he reflected to iFollow Rovers in his farewell interview.

“Plenty of people mention how your football career is over before you know it, but my time here has been a spell that I’ve really enjoyed.

“Time flies when you’re having fun and it certainly has done that.

“It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster, up and down, and we’ve seen the highs and lows of football.

“That’s what we’re in the game for and I’d like to think that we’ve had more highs than lows. I look back positively at my time here.

“Rovers has been a big part of my life these last eight years.

“It’s a club that I’ll always be deeply fond of, a soft spot for and I’ll always be looking out for the results in the future," he added.

“The highlight would have to be the League One promotion season.

“The togetherness we had that season, the reconnection we had with the fans after the previous campaign, it was a really enjoyable time to be a part of that squad and promotion was the ideal way to mark a special season.

“We had a bad season in 2016-17, couldn’t quite get enough wins and it was a real sickening feeling to go down on goal difference.

“It was a tough summer and I was amongst a number of other players from that squad that felt we owed a lot back to the fans and the club to try and get back to where we were."