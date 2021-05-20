Dowling deal done

Goalkeeper Aidan Dowling has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The talented shot-stopper, who has been with Rovers since Under-14 level, has put pen-to-paper on a two-year pro deal, which will keep him at Ewood Park until the summer of 2023.

Last season, Dowling made 11 league appearances for Mike Sheron’s side, who secured an impressive top-half finish in the U18 Premier League after winning nine of their last 11 league games.

The towering 18-year-old, who stands at 6’5” tall, is now looking forward to the challenge of getting game time for Rovers Under-23s, having been on the bench for Billy Barr’s side on several occasions last term.

“Being at Rovers for four or five years now, it has always been an aim of mine to play, to do well for the team and to impress as much as possible and after lots of hard work I’m really proud of myself for getting to where I am today and really appreciative to everyone who has supported me along the way,” said a delighted Dowling.

“Moments like this are worth all the hours in the gym, on the pitch and training when no-one is watching. I’m just over the moon because it’s been a dream of mine for the last couple of years and I’m just so happy to get to this point and I’m looking forward to showing what I can do over the next couple of years.

“I can’t say that I’ve made it at this stage, it’s just the next step in my career and it’s down to me to show what I can do in training and push on towards the first team, and I’m really confident that I can do that. I believe in my abilities and in what I can do, but I’m aware that there’s still areas of my game that I need to work on. Those will come with experience and with playing and with new situations, but I’m really looking forward to the next challenge and hopefully I can grasp it and do well.”