Donnelly: It would be a great achievement

Reaching the Quarter Finals of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup would be a fantastic achievement for Rovers, according to manager Gemma Donnelly.

The Blues meet Charlton Athletic in the fifth round on Sunday afternoon (12pm kick-off) at the County Ground in Leyland, a venue that has hosted several of Rovers’ cup successes over the years.

The Addicks, meanwhile, come into the game in fine form and picked up four points in the two league games against Rovers during the 2020-21 league campaign.

“We’ve had two close encounters with Charlton this season,” Donnelly recalled. “They’ve probably finished better than us in terms of finding a bit of form.

“We’ve struggled a little bit in the second half of the season, but that said, it’s an FA Cup game and it’s all to play for.

“It’s our home game and although not at our usual home venue, we’ve enjoyed positive moments of success at the County Ground, so I’m looking forward to going there.

“What I know about our team and Charlton is that both games have been super tight, could have gone either way and I’m sure Sunday will be no different.”

Commenting on Sunday’s opponents, the boss expects a tough challenge from the side that finished one place and one point above Rovers in the final FA Women’s Championship standings.

She continued: “They’ll be a typical Charlton side: organised, relentless, hard-working, have a never-say-die attitude and will go right to the wire.

“Which we’ve obviously seen when we played them at home in the league at the start of the season, with them scoring with literally the last kick of the game.

So, we know it’s going to be a tough encounter, but I’m confident with our ability and with the players that we’ve got and the work that we’ve put in.

“Ideally, we want to finish on a high and it would be a great way to end. It would be a great achievement for us as a Club to reach the Quarter-Final.”

Rovers have been given a boost this week with the news that Annabel Blanchard has returned to contact training and is in contention to make the squad for Sunday’s encounter.

“Jade (Richards) will be unavailable, we’ve known that since her initial injury,” Donnelly explained.

“Annabel is back in contact training, so that’s a positive and if all things go well this week, she’s likely to be included in the squad at the weekend.

“It will be her first return for quite a number of weeks, but my goodness she looks exceptionally fresh.

“I think it would be fantastic for the players and the staff alike to have new impetus in and around the squad, so that’s exciting.”

