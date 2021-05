Rovers’ Vitality Women’s FA Cup Fifth Round tie against Charlton Athletic will be played at the County Ground in Leyland on Sunday 16 May.

Scheduled to kick-off at 12pm, Gemma Donnelly’s side are bidding to reach the Quarter Finals of the competition when they meet the Addicks at the weekend.

The fixture will be played behind closed doors at the home of the Lancashire FA due to pitch work beginning at both Bamber Bridge and Ewood Park, in preparation for the new season.