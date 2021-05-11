Dates confirmed for completion of Women's FA Cup

The FA has today confirmed the dates for the remaining rounds of the 2020/2021 Vitality Women’s FA Cup, with the Final at Wembley Stadium connected by EE celebrating 50 years of the competition.

Following the pausing of this season’s campaign over the winter due to government guidelines, dates for each round have had to be pushed back, meaning the final three rounds will be played on the following dates and go into next season. These follow the already confirmed Fifth Round, which takes place 16-20 May:

Quarter-Finals: Wednesday 29 September 2021

Semi-Finals: Sunday 31 October 2021

Final: Sunday 5 December 2021

All four Quarter-Finals will be available to watch across the BBC and FA Player, while both Semi-Finals will be live on the BBC. The Final at Wembley Stadium will kick-off at 3pm and will be broadcast live on BBC One.

The 2021 Vitality Women’s FA Cup Final will be the climax of the 50th anniversary celebrations and will take place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 5 December, the date when 100 years ago The FA made the decision to ban women’s football.

Kelly Simmons, Director of Women’s Professional Game at The FA said: “To mark the competition’s 50th anniversary, we felt it was fitting to schedule the 2021 Vitality Women’s FA Cup Final on 5 December, a date for many which represents the game’s lowest ebb.

“We want to use the Cup Final day, always one of the most special in the calendar, as a platform to celebrate the game’s historic trailblazers who we remain forever indebted to, whilst also acknowledging the growth and development in the modern era.

“Watching our best players at one of the best stadiums in the world, will hopefully continue to inspire a new generation to fall in love with women’s football.”

More details of the celebrations to be held and ticket details will be released in due course.