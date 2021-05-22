Dan’s new deal delight!

Rovers are pleased to announce that defender Dan Pike has signed a new long-term deal with the club.

The 19-year-old, who has been with Rovers since the age of eight, has put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal through to June 2023, with the option of a year’s extension.

After helping Rovers Under-18s reach the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup last season, Pike was rewarded with a first professional contract in June 2020.

After making the step up to the Under-23s, Pike has excelled in the right-back role this season, making 19 league starts for Billy Barr’s side, who secured a fourth-place finish in the Premier League 2 table.

The attack-minded full-back was also included in the senior matchday squad for the Championship fixtures away to Birmingham City and at home to Watford earlier this year and hopes to make his Rovers debut in the forthcoming campaign.

“It’s a great feeling,” he said. “It’s been a good season and I’m just happy to be given the opportunity to sign a new deal with the club.

“I’ve worked hard this season and produced some good performances, which I’m happy about. Playing in the PL2, with the increased intensity, I think it’s helped to improve my game and my decision making on and off the ball.

“And for the team, if someone had told us at the start of the season that we would be in a title challenge with Manchester City for so long, we would all have bitten your hand off for the opportunity to do that, so credit to the lads for how hard we worked throughout the season.

“The aim for next season is definitely to try and make my debut for the first team. Just being in and around it has given me a real hunger to achieve more. It was a great experience and I learnt a lot training with them and just being around it on matchday, seeing how the players prepare.

“So I’m looking forward to going back in pre-season and smashing it and seeing what the season holds for me.”