Daniel determined to come back stronger

Rovers defender Daniel Ayala has vowed to put in the hard yards of the summer break to ensure he returns for pre-season in the best condition possible.

The Spanish centre-back has endured a frustrating first season at Ewood Park, with a spate of injury issues restricting him to just eight league starts in 2020-21.

Having been sidelined since December, the 30-year-old returned to action with a 60-minute run-out for Rovers Under-23s away to Chelsea at the end of April, before coming on as a second-half substitute in Rovers’ final day fixture at home to Birmingham City.

Ayala admits he is determined to repay the faith shown in him by manager Tony Mowbray and, with the benefit of a full pre-season under his belt, hopes to play his part in a successful season for the club next time round.

“We’re in the summer now and it won’t be a normal summer for me,” he said.

“I’m going to be working really hard to ensure I come back for pre-season in the best condition.

“It’s hard enough for any player to not have a pre-season, but for some players it’s even harder, myself included.

“I’m looking forward to having a proper pre-season when it comes around.

“It’s been tough, but I’m strong mentally and there’s nothing you can do when injuries occur like they have done.

“I didn’t sulk about it, I trained hard and I’ve been determined to make sure I was fit for the final day of the season.

“I know the club put a lot of faith in me, especially the manager, so to not be able to repay that faith, it’s been hard, but that’s how football goes sometimes.

“Looking back on the season, there have been lots of players who suffered with injuries.

“When I joined, the mentality was to get in the play-offs, but it’s not quite happened for us.

“We’re hopeful that we’ll be stronger next season and improve."