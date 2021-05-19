Burns nets new deal

Young striker Sam Burns has signed a new deal with the club, after an impressive first season with Rovers Under-23s.

The 18-year-old, who signed his first professional contract with the club last summer, has put pen-to-paper on a new one-year deal until June 2022, with an option for it to be extended by a further 12 months.

Burns, who scored five goals at Ewood Park in Rovers’ FA Youth Cup campaign last season, helped Rovers Under-23s secure a fourth-place finish in Premier League 2 Division 1 this term.

The hard-working forward, who can operate as either a wide or central attacker, enjoyed a real purple patch in front of goal during the second half of the season, netting eight goals in 11 games, which also saw him shortlisted for March’s PL2 Player of the Month award.

Burns was pleased with the personal progress he made throughout the campaign and he hopes to carry on his fine form and develop even further next season.

“I’m delighted,” he said, after penning his new deal. “I’ve worked hard this season and it finally paid off for me and I get to go again next year.

“I think the first half of the season I struggled a little bit, making the step up from Under-18s to Under-23s. I just focused on development really. Then with everything I learnt, I tried to put it into my game and I think in the second half of the season it showed and I got my goals and got my rewards.

“Once I got my first two or three goals, I just felt like I was going to score in every game, which was really pleasing. I’ve just got to kick on, improve and keep pushing up higher now.

“Overall, it was a very, very good season for the team. The table shows that we all played well together. We work hard for each other and to be in a title race against Manchester City for so long in the season, it’s a real compliment to the group.”