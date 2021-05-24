Brereton receives Chile call!

Ben Brereton has received his first call-up to the Chile national team.

The Rovers forward has previously represented England at youth level, but has now pledged his international allegiance to the country where his mother was born and has been named in the Chile squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Argentina and Bolivia next month.

La Roja face Argentina in Santiago del Estero, Argentina, on Thursday June 3rd, before hosting Bolivia in Santiago, Chile, on Tuesday June 8th.

Chile have won one, drawn one and lost two of their first four fixtures in the South American section of the World Cup qualification, leaving them sixth in the 10-team table, eight points behind leaders Brazil.

Brereton enjoyed his best season in Rovers colours in 2020-21, netting seven goals and claiming five assists in 40 Championship appearances, as part of a formidable frontline that finished fifth highest scorers in the division.

He ended the campaign with goals in emphatic back-to-back home victories over Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City, and he will hope to take that form onto the international stage when he joins up with Martin Lasarte’s squad for the first time.

The 22-year-old will hope to be given a chance to impress in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers and retain his place in the Chile squad for the 2021 Copa America tournament, which takes place in Argentina throughout June and July.

Chile have group games against Argentina (June 13th), Bolivia (June 17th), Uruguay (June 20th) and Paraguay (June 24th), with the top four teams progressing to the quarter-final stage.

Congratulations, Ben!