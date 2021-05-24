Ben buzzing to represent La Roja

Ben Brereton says it is a ‘real honour’ to be called up by Chile and he hopes to ‘do the country proud’.

The Rovers forward was today named in Martin Lasarte’s 26-man squad for Chile’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Argentina, on Thursday June 3rd, and Bolivia, on Tuesday June 8th.

The 22-year-old had previously represented England at Under-19 and Under-20 level, but says the opportunity to represent the country where his mother and grandfather were born was too good to turn down.

“It’s great and it’s a real privilege, particularly for my mum’s side of the family,” said Brereton, who has only previously visited Chile once when he was one year old.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to play internationally, so it will be a great honour and I’m looking forward to it.

“I’ve known for quite a while that they (Chile) were looking at me, but I just kept my head down and wanted to do well for Blackburn Rovers.

“Then just recently they’ve been in touch with me and my family, to let us know, and we’ve made the decision that we want to do it and give it my best shot. It’s a real honour, Chile are a great team to be a part of and my mum and my granddad, and all the family, are very proud.

“It’s really special for them. They were all in tears when they found out. It’s really exciting and they’re really proud of me and I can’t wait to play.

“I played for England when I was younger and it was a great honour as well, but for me this was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down and it’s a massive honour to play for the other side of my family.

“I’ve been really grateful for all the messages of support I’ve had from the Chilean fans so far. I know that they love their football and I can’t wait to get over there and experience it first hand and hopefully I can do the country proud.”

Brereton enjoyed his best scoring season for Rovers in 2020-21, netting seven times, and he hopes the experience of playing international football for Chile will help to take his club form to the next level.

“It will be a great experience for me – a different culture, a different style, a different way of playing, playing against different teams and against better players – but I’m really looking forward to it and hopefully I can bring that experience into next season with Rovers,” he added.

“The prospect of playing against some of the players that I’ll be playing against is really exciting and hopefully I get some good game time over there and hopefully we can get some good results.

“I’ve really enjoyed this season. I’ve played a lot of games, thanks to the gaffer, and I feel like I’ve found my feet now at Blackburn Rovers. I’ve got these internationals to look forward to first and then when I get back I’ll be ready to get cracking for next season.”