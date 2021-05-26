Barr reflects on a season full of progress

Billy Barr admits he can only reflect on 2020-21 in a positive way following an impressive campaign for the Development Squad in Premier League 2 Division 1.

Barr's side finished the season in fourth place following a consistent term in the top tier of development football.

There were plenty of eye-catching performances and results during the season, most notably an impressive victory at home to eventual champions Manchester City and a convincing triumph at Arsenal.

It was a breakthrough campaign for a number of Barr's group, with the likes of Dan Pike and Isaac Whitehall featuring prominently throughout the season.

Connor McBride, in his first term with Rovers following his switch from Celtic, was one of the stars, with the 20-year-old contributing 12 goals and six assists in 17 starts.

"The biggest thing this season has been the ball retention and the way that we play," Barr told iFollow Rovers.



“I hope people have seen players develop along the way and hopefully we can get more people out on loan.

“That’s the starting point for a few of them, we’ve spoken about that through agents and clubs and if we can get them out then we will. But they have to work.

“The club has to be right for the player, we don’t just want to jump on one for the sake of it.

“We’ve had a few that have gone and not gone out and that can become more frustrating down the line.



“My proudest moment of the season was talking to the Man City coach after the game when we played them there and we drew 1-1," Barr revealed.

“He said ‘thank you for coming and playing football because normally people don’t do it’.

“I think that gave the group massive confidence going toe-to-toe with the team that won the league and rightfully so and being better than them on the night on their own patch.

“It was really pleasing but there have been lots of good performances so everyone will have a different favourite moment.

“The ones that are staying know how hard it is to play at this level, the younger ones that have come in will be coming back next year and the lads that aren’t we wish them all the best and hope we come across them again and see their careers progress but from a different angle."