Barr: Cheap goals a real frustration for us

The Development Squad suffered a final day defeat to Chelsea on Friday afternoon

9 Hours ago

Billy Barr felt some naive defending led to his side's undoing as Chelsea Under-23s earned a 4-2 victory at Leyland on Friday afternoon.

The damage was done in the first half, as two goals from Chelsea captain Henry Lawrence handed the visitors a 2-0 lead at the break.

Sam Durrant halved the deficit with a superb 20-yard strike into the top corner at the start of the second half, before substitute Bryan Fiabema restored the visitors’ two-goal advantage soon after.

Sam Burns gave Rovers hope with a well-taken finish on 71 minutes, but Chelsea wrapped up the points through the impressive Harvey Vale moments later in the final outing of what's been an impressive campaign from Barr's boys.

“I thought we started really well, first half an hour, and then we became a bit disjointed and then Chelsea being Chelsea, with the players they have, they picked us off," he reflected to iFollow Rovers after the game.

“From our point of view, two weak goals, but from theirs two composed finishes.

“That was a contrast to when we got in their box, we rushed it, so overall I’m disappointed for the lads, but there was still lots and lots of good play.

“The second goal did affect us, I think in the body language and feeling sorry for ourselves.

“The challenge at half time was how quickly could we get back into it, and credit to them, within a few minutes we got on the scoresheet, but then gave it away again.

“Then we get it back to 3-2 with a great goal from Burnsy, a great finish from Sam for the first one to be fair, but then we gave it away really cheaply again.”


