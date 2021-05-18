Baker pens pro deal

Young hot-shot Alex Baker has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The 18-year-old, who has been with the club since the age of six, has signed a two-year pro deal, keeping him at Rovers until June 2023.

After missing the entire first year of his scholarship due to an ACL injury, the pacy and powerful striker showed what he is all about during the second half of the 2020-21 season, netting six goals and a hatful of assists for Rovers Under-18s, who won nine of their last 11 league games to secure a top-half finish in the U18 Premier League.

Baker’s impressive performances for Mike Sheron’s side also saw him promoted to Rovers Under-23s, for whom he made five appearances last season, and the frontman is looking forward to making the step up to development football on a permanent basis next term.

“Playing for Blackburn Rovers is all I’ve ever known, so it’s great to sign and I’m just really excited for the next two years,” he said.

“I think the Under-18s performed well during the second half of the season and I was really happy to play my part in that. It was a group effort – the players and coaching staff all working together – and it was great to be involved in it.

“I’m really looking forward to being more involved with the Under-23s next season. It’s a lot different to youth football, but hopefully I can adapt to it quickly and I know that the hard work starts now.”