Ayala could return for Blues battle

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Daniel Ayala will be a part of the matchday squad against Birmingham City this weekend should the Spaniard come through tomorrow's training session.

The 30-year-old featured for the Development Squad in the defeat at Chelsea a week ago having been out of action for the whole of 2021 so far.

The former Middlesbrough defender's last action in the first team came at Huddersfield Town in December, with the centre back limping off midway through the second half in the contest in Yorkshire.

Elsewhere, the boss has ruled Tom Trybull out of contention, whilst Joe Rothwell remains touch-and-go due to a knock picked up in training.

“Daniel Ayala is out there training and played for the Under-23s last week," the boss reported to iFollow Rovers ahead of the final game of the season.

“If he trains tomorrow then we’ll probably stick him on the bench.

“What he needs to do is to stay strong and robust through the summer and ready to go for pre-season.”

“Scotty Wharton, Bradley Dack, Joe Rankin-Costello are the three major injuries of course.

“Tom Trybull’s having an injection in his back and he won’t be featuring

“Joe Rothwell didn’t train today because he had a kick on his foot and we’ll see if he trains tomorrow ahead of the game."