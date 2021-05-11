Skip to site footer
Armstrong named in WhoScored.com's Team of the Season!

The hitman finished 2020-21 with 29 goals in all competitions!

7 Hours ago

Rovers striker Adam Armstrong has been named in WhoScored.com's Sky Bet Championship Team of the Season.

A superb campaign saw Armstrong hit 29 goals in all competitions (28 in the league) to smash his best previous goals record in a season.

His previous best tally came under Tony Mowbray during their time together at Coventry City back in 2015-16.

The data for the Team of the Season selection has been powered by WhoScored.com, the world's largest football statistics website.

The number 7 was one of four players to earn a perfect 10 rating in a Championship match, achieving the feat in our 5-2 win over Huddersfield last month.

One ex-Rovers was also in the team, with Grant Hanley's performances as Norwich City skipper helping the Canaries to promotion back to the Premier League.

The full team can be seen below:

Congratulations, Arma!


