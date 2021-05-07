Armstrong bags awards brace!

Adam Armstrong is a double award winner once again, after another sensational season in front of goal.

The Rovers striker has been named the Players’ Player of the Season and is also the first ever winner of the Junior Rovers Player of the Year award, as voted for by the club’s young fans.

Armstrong has been in red-hot form throughout the Championship campaign, becoming the first Rovers player in seven years to net 25 league goals in a single season.

Having scored 17 goals in all competitions last campaign – which saw Armstrong receive Rovers’ Player of the Year and Goal of the Season awards – the speedy striker quickly picked up where he left off.

Armstrong netted his first hat-trick in Rovers colours in the 5-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers in September and scored 14 league goals in his first 14 league games.

The 24-year-old brought up 50 goals for the club with a dramatic late winner against Millwall in December and reached a half-century of league goals for Rovers in the 2-2 draw at Cardiff last month.

The sharp-shooter then became the first Rovers player since Chris Sutton in 1997-98 to score multiple hat-tricks in a league campaign – and the only Championship player to achieve the feat this season – when he netted another terrific treble in the 5-2 win over Huddersfield Town in our last home game.

Armstrong, who now has 61 goals for the club, said: “It’s brilliant. The Player’s Player means a lot, because it’s coming from the lads and they’re showing their respect for what I’ve done this season, so it’s nice to see them showing their love as well.

“Personally, it’s been a great season for me, but it’s the team that comes first and we haven’t achieved what we wanted to this season and that’s the most frustrating thing. On a personal note, I’m very happy with what I’ve done this season.

“I’ve bettered last season and that was my target. You don’t really think about it when the season’s happening, you’re just thinking about every game as they come, but now that the season’s finishing it’s nice to look back and see that I’ve scored a lot of goals and hopefully there’s many more to come.

“A lot of it is down to instinct and where to be in the box. I’ve worked on that a lot this season – learning the role more of a proper number nine, getting my positioning right and scoring more goals inside the box. It’s paid off this year and I feel like I’ve had a really good season.”