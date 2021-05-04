An unfortunate end to a good performance, says Hodgson

Aimee Hodgson felt mixed emotions after her first senior Rovers goal came in a 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United on Sunday.

Rovers had started brightly in the final FA Women’s Championship fixture of the campaign, but Elise Hughes’ missed penalty inside the first minute proved decisive as the Blades soon went ahead themselves.

Behind to Katie Wilkinson’s first half goal, the Blues then rallied in the second half and levelled when Hodgson’s sweetly struck effort cannoned in off the crossbar.

There was to be late drama as Jade Pennock headed in a last-minute winner to snatch the visitors all three points at Bamber Bridge.

“We felt like we were robbed at the end,” the 18-year-old admitted in her post-match interview. “It was poor from us to concede from a set piece.

“But for the first half and most of the second half we really put them under pressure so it’s just unfortunate.

“That mirrored how we played them last time. We were 2-0 up in six minutes, it’s just a shame that this time we couldn’t take the points.

“I think we should have taken points off all the top three teams.”

Hodgson picked up the Peter Jackson The Jeweller Player of the Match award for her performance, but the overriding emotion at the final whistle was one of disappointment, with Rovers unable to see out the game and claim at least a point.

“It felt good, I’m been waiting all season to finally get a goal,” the midfielder continued. “I was just staring at the line, but I could see that the ball was over, and she was holding it over the line.

“So, when the referee blew the whistle it was a relief and good to get us back in the game. But at the end of the day, it’s all about the team getting a result.

“The performance was definitely good but it’s just frustrating, especially when we’ve worked so hard for the 90 minutes and then in the last minute it’s just taken away from us.”

Playing in a central attacking midfielder position, Hodgson was a bright spark throughout the afternoon, repeatedly finding pockets of space and then scoring the equaliser.

The RTC graduate added: “It’s my favoured position (the No.10 role) so it’s good to be back in the middle, but obviously I don’t mind playing on the wing.

“It’s just wherever the team needs me I’ll do a job there and hopefully I can provide for the team.

“Of course, we’ve got a weekend off and then Charlton, so it’ll be good to refresh and then look to go again for the FA Cup.”