Amari’i to join up with Jamaica

Amari’i Bell has been named in the Jamaica squad for their upcoming internationals in Japan next month.

The Rovers full-back has been included in a 30-player squad, who will face Japan on Thursday June 3rd, Serbia on Monday June 7th and the Japan Olympic Team (Under-23s) on Saturday June 12th.

Bell made his Reggae Boyz debut in a friendly against the USA in Austria in March, playing the full 90 minutes in a 4-1 defeat, and will hope to earn further caps for his country in the forthcoming friendlies.