A great way to sign off the season

Tony Mowbray was pleased to see his side sign the season off in style with a five-star performance at home to Birmingham City.

Adam Armstrong hit his second successive home hat-trick in the 5-2 victory, with further goals from Ben Brereton and Harvey Elliott securing all three points against Lee Bowyer's Blues.

The win means Rovers have ended the campaign with three successive home victories, the latest of which moving Rovers onto 57 points.

“I thought the team played alright and we’ve now scored five goals in each of our last two home games," the boss said after the game.

“We should have scored five at Rotherham as well, but the team are functioning very well again, playing with a bit more fluency and scoring goals.

“We created chances and scored goals.

“Both [John] Buckley and [Jacob] Davenport did good, John should have scored as well," he added when discussing his two alterations to the team.

“Davenport did what he did, he’s efficient and keeps the ball moving, attritional attributes and silky attributes.

“Jacob’s had a lot of injury problems and the aim for him is to stay fit and to stay robust.”