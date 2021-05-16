A game of fine margins, says Donnelly

Manager Gemma Donnelly reflected on another frustrating afternoon following Rovers’ 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup Fifth Round.

The contest looked destined to reach extra-time until Jess King’s 78th minute winner decided the contest, sending the Addicks through to the Quarter-Finals, which will be played next season.

“It was a really tough game,” Donnelly said in her post-match interview on Sunday. “To be fair, I thought it was relatively evenly contested throughout the whole 90 minutes.

“They had spells of being slightly on top and then so did we and I thought the goal was going to come from a set piece of some sort.

“It was such fine lines today. I thought we did well second half and whilst we haven’t created anything clear cut, we dealt with their attacks.

“I thought we looked quite composed in terms of retaining possession, but once it got into the final third area, it all of a sudden became a bit rushed, which meant that it limited real opportunities.

“It was a close game and I’m proud of the girls, all of them, and the squad, because they’ve given absolutely everything today.

“I think we momentarily switched off for an easy goal for Charlton to score but up until that stage and after that stage, we’ve been strong as you like across the park.

“I thought Charlton were super resilient today and denied us of creating too much to be honest, but it was clearly going to go one way or the other.

“It was a really tight game and the scoreline would suggest that as well. I do feel a little bit hard done by in all honesty but that’s football.”

In positive news, Annabel Blanchard made her first appearance since early February, playing 50 minutes of the cup tie and Donnelly was delighted to see the midfielder back on the pitch.

She continued: “It’s brilliant, it’s her first game back and we probably pushed her more than she should have given, but Maz (Maria Edwards) picked up a little bit of a knock in training yesterday.

“She’s only young, she’s still learning, and we tried to push her though that, but clearly that wasn’t happening, so it was a bit of a blow for us.

“But it enabled us to bring Annabel on and I thought she looked lively today. But she was in a difficult position whereby Charlton were resilient in defending so limited the options.

“But yes, good to see Annabel back and I think taking her off before the end meant that she’s got a good solid number of minutes in.

“And then we can focus on pre-season and get her back for the start of next season.”

Donnelly was pleased to be able to draw a line under the 2020-21 campaign, which has been a difficult one for several reasons.

“Whilst we’re grateful to be able to play and continue in our league, what with COVID-19 and protocols and having to ensure that we’re maintaining the team, it’s been a really long season,” the Rovers boss admitted.

“There’s been a lot of interruptions and breaks for a whole load of reasons so I’m glad that this season has now drawn to a close.

“This was the final day and whilst I’m disappointed not to progress into the Quarter-Finals, I’ve just to the girls that they should be incredibly proud of themselves for this season and now to go and have a rest.”