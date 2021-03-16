Youth Cup clash switched to Ewood

Rovers' FA Youth Cup encounter with Arsenal later this week will now take place at Ewood Park.

The fourth round tie will take place behind closed doors at our home on Saturday March 20th, kick-off 12 noon.

The contest was set to be played at the Rovers Academy, but the sides will now meet at Ewood.

Mike Sheron’s side, who have won their last five games in all competitions, booked their place in round four courtesy of a 1-0 victory away to Carlisle United, with Georgie Gent scoring the only goal of the game, whilst Arsenal advanced thanks to a 2-1 win away to Rotherham United.

The two teams met at the quarter-final stage of the competition last season, with Rovers running out 4-1 winners at Ewood Park thanks to goals from Sam Burns (2), D’Margio Wright-Phillips and Luke Brennan.

The tie must be settled on the day, with extra-time and penalties available if the scores are level at the end of 90 minutes. Supporters will not be able to gain admission to Ewood Park for the fixture due to current Covid regulations.