Win a virtual match mascot package against Wycombe Wanderers!

Have you ever dreamt of leading the team out as the matchday mascot at a Rovers game?

Things are different this year, so we've adapted things to offer the opportunity to be amongst the lads for a matchday.

We have the opportunity for you to win an away mascot package for our upcoming game against Wycombe Wanderers.

The prize includes:

A Rovers football

A 2020-21 Rovers home kit

A personalised letter from the manager

A video message from a member of the first team squad

A mention on iFollow Rovers commentary

Social media posts announcing the mascot

A free week at the BRCT Soccer Camp

Simply enter your contact details and/or the child you are entering on behalf of below.



Please note that this competition is only open to supporters under the age of 18.

Fans can enter via the official Rovers app on either the Apple App Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android users

Entries close at midnight on Wednesday 31st March 2021.

If you would like to purchase a Virtual Mascot package, prices are £120 for Junior Season Pass Holders or £150 for non-members. Call 01254 372000 now to book!

Good luck!