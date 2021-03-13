White re-joins high-flying Hartlepool

Tom White has re-joined National League high-flyers Hartlepool United on loan until May.

The midfielder enjoyed a short-term spell with Pools last month, earning three victories from his five league starts.

He returns to the North East club, who are currently second in the National League table, two points behind leaders Sutton United, until May 15th.

The 23-year-old, who joined Rovers from Gateshead in the summer of 2019, spent the first half of this season on loan at League Two club Bolton Wanderers, where he made 14 appearances in all competitions.