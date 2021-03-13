Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Development Squad

White re-joins high-flying Hartlepool

The Rovers midfielder returns to the North East club on loan until Saturday May 15th

5 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Tom White has re-joined National League high-flyers Hartlepool United on loan until May.

The midfielder enjoyed a short-term spell with Pools last month, earning three victories from his five league starts.

He returns to the North East club, who are currently second in the National League table, two points behind leaders Sutton United, until May 15th.

The 23-year-old, who joined Rovers from Gateshead in the summer of 2019, spent the first half of this season on loan at League Two club Bolton Wanderers, where he made 14 appearances in all competitions.


Advertisement block

Development Squad

Development Squad

Billy: One of our finest displays of the season

9 March 2021

Read full article

Development Squad

Highlights: Rovers Under-23s 5-1 Southampton B

9 March 2021

Read full article

Development Squad

Barr hails his side's five-star showing

8 March 2021

Billy Barr was left beaming after witnessing his side earn yet another big home win after brushing aside Southampton B at Leyland.

Read full article

Development Squad

Report: Rovers Under-23s 5-1 Southampton B

8 March 2021

Sam Burns bagged a brace, as a rampant Rovers Under-23s kept their title tilt on track with a superb 5-1 victory over Southampton at the County Ground.

Read full article

View more