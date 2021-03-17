WeAreTogether Wednesday: Community Trust launch new virtual timetable

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust have been committed to supporting the community within Blackburn with Darwen, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and that support will be continuing through a new virtual offering.

It’s the latest strand of Blackburn Rovers Community Trust’s effort to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic with the virtual timetable going a long way to supporting young people as well as those that might be isolated or vulnerable in these challenging times.



The club’s official award-winning charity are proud of their response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which started in March 2020.

Staff who were unable to deliver their projects assisted key partners in a variety of ways to keep Blackburn with Darwen ticking over.



Once again, staff from all areas of the Community Trust have come together to best assist the local community, this time in the form of a weekly timetable full of virtual sport and activities for people of all ages to get involved, absolutely free of charge.



Activities range from the many online Neighbourhood Youth Sessions to introductory sessions to British Sign Language to sessions aimed at the over 50’s such as Connect over Coffee and Remember the Rovers. There are also a variety of brand new online dance sessions aimed at both key stage one and key stage two children.



To access these free sessions, you can copy and paste the many web links that are included in the timetable or alternatively email the lead member of staff for more information on each session.

Supporters can view the timetable below: