Rovers Under-23s’ next league fixture against Everton has been moved to a new date.

The Premier League 2 Division 1 clash, which was due to take place at Southport’s The Pure Stadium on Monday April 12th, has been brought forward to Friday April 9th, kick-off 7pm.

Billy Barr’s side, who sit second in the table, five points behind league leaders Manchester City with five matches remaining, drew 1-1 at home to the Toffees in the reverse fixture back in November.