Trio set for final international outings

Thomas Kaminski, Darragh Lenihan and Louie Annesley are all in contention to feature for their respective countries later on today.

For Kaminski, who was an unused substitute for Belgium last time out, he's set to be a part of the squad as Roberto Martinez's Red Devils take on Belarus.

The clash. which is scheduled to kick-off at 7.45pm, will take place a the Stadium Den Dreef in Leuven.

There's no competitive fixture for Lenihan tonight, with the Republic of Ireland taking on World Cup hosts Qatar in a friendly in Hungary, kick-off 7.45pm

It's been a disappointing week for Stephen Kenny's side, who have suffered back-to-back defeats to Serbia and Luxembourg, and the Irish chief could ring the changes for this evening's encounter.

There's plenty on the line for Annesley and Gibraltar, who welcome the Netherlands to the Victoria Stadium tonight.

Frank de Boer's side will head to Gibraltar on the back of a comfortable 2-0 win over Latvia, which arrived following the World Cup qualifying defeat in Turkey.

Gibraltar were humbled 4-1 in Montenegro last time out, with Annesley an unused substitute.

To tune into the Belgium game, you can do so by watching Sky Sports Football (red button).

For Lenihan and Ireland, their match will be broadcast also on Sky Sports Football.

Annesley's encounter with the Dutch will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Good luck, lads!