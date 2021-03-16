Skip to site footer
Club News

Travis out of City contest

But Jacob Davenport and Adam Armstrong are edging closer to a return

Just now

Tony Mowbray says he expects to be without Lewis Travis for Wednesday evening's encounter with Bristol City at Ewood Park.

The midfielder hobbled off with what looked to be a hip injury in the defeat to Brentford on Friday night, just minutes after entering the action as a second-half substitute.

And although the setback won't keep the 23-year-old out long-term, Mowbray says he'll be cautious with the tough-tackling midfield man, who could be in the squad at Norwich City this weekend.

Elsewhere, there's more positive news regarding the fitness of Jacob Davenport and Adam Armstrong, although the pair are likely to miss out on featuring in tomorrow's home clash with Nigel Pearson's Robins.

“I haven’t seen Trav, I think he’s taken a painful knock and I’m sure he’ll shake it off, but he wasn’t out training so I don’t think he’ll be involved," Mowbray revealed to iFollow Rovers when discussing the midfielder's condition.

“I hope Trav will have shaken it off before Saturday and be available for Norwich.

“Jacob Davenport is continuing to get fit, Daniel Ayala isn’t ready yet but Adam had his boots back on today.

“Whether we risk Armstrong or not, we’ll wait and see, we probably won’t though.

“Other than him, I don’t think there’s anyone else coming back," the boss reported.

“The bodies aren’t quite as sharp, tough and resilient and the injuries are coming because of the amount of games coming thick and fast.

“There’s been no chance to refuel, relax and be ready to go for the next game."


