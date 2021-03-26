Togetherness important, says Brooks

Rovers’ team spirit can help galvanize the group when tackling Liverpool on Sunday (6:30pm kick-off), according to goalkeeper Alex Brooks.

Speaking ahead of the FA Women’s Championship fixture at Prenton Park, which you can watch live on The FA Player, the 26-year-old revealed she is eager to return to league action.

Striving to recover from the disappointment of two successive home defeats, Brooks believes recent preparations will stand them in good stead to tackle this next challenge.

“We’ve gone down a different approach the last couple of weeks,” she said. “We’ve been working on being more together as a team, problem solving, little team exercises and putting a little bit more competitiveness into training.

“I think it’s been really successful. Playing an in-house game as well last weekend, you could just tell the results from the last couple of weeks have reflected on the training pitch and it’s been positive.

“If everyone’s got each other’s back and we can understand that when things go wrong, we don’t have to turn into a negative frame of mind, we can keep it positive.

“I think that togetherness is important to be able to gee each other back up to then go and perform and get the results that we need.”

The two teams played out a goalless draw when they last met in November 2020, with Brooks earning plaudits for a sensational Player of the Match display between the sticks.

That result was part of a six-game unbeaten run which included five shutouts and recapturing that pre-Christmas form for the remaining part of the season is a priority for the Blues.

The shot-stopper added: “Everyone in the league needs the results for their own reasons but I think the results we’ve had over the last couple of weeks and then what we’ve been doing in training without a game, I’ve just got a good feeling about it.

“We’ve not had a clean sheet for a while, and we’ve been likely to give away a penalty every now and again which obviously doesn’t help.

“But we as a defence want nothing more than getting clean sheets, that’s always the aim for the back five. And if we can do that, then we physically can’t get beat, we’ve just got to make sure we convert at the other end.

“It’s massively important that we don’t let our heads drop and don’t go through the motions, we can still finish in a good place.

“Now it’s just about continuing to grow as a team, doing the best that we can do and aim to finish the season on a high.

“It’s our first full season at this level, so we’ve done ourselves proud and we want to continue pushing and get the most that we can out of the last four games to finish with our heads held high.”