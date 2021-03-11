Gaffer reports positive news on the injury front

Tony Mowbray says he faces a selection dilemma for the right reasons ahead of Friday night's contest with high-flying Brentford.

After an injury-ravaged last few months, members of the first-team squad are beginning to filter back into contention for the boss.

Both Joe Rankin-Costello and Bradley Johnson have been a part of the last two matchday squads following their hamstring setbacks.

And better news has arrived thanks to the returns of Jarrad Branthwaite and Lewis Holtby to training.

“There are issues around who’s getting left out rather than who’s in, so that’s a pleasant change for the team," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers ahead of the visit of Thomas Frank's Bees.

“Players are starting to roll back in now.

“Rankin-Costello is back with us now, Bradley Johnson has been back on the grass for a couple of weeks, Holtby’s been training this week as well. The options are getting better.

“Branthwaite is over his illness and is also back in training.

“We’ll look to see who’s available for us, but I’m also mindful that this is our fourth game in a very short period of time.

“Jacob [Davenport]’s been on the grass but hasn’t been with the group. He’s been twisting and turning and I’d hope that he won’t be too far away."

However, Adam Armstrong still hasn't recovered from his slight hamstring strain and won't be available to feature against the Londoners tomorrow evening.

The 24-year-old hasn't played since the trip to Reading at the beginning of this month.

Tyrhys Dolan has deputised in his absence, and the boss says he won't be rushing Armstrong back.

“Adam is someone who I haven’t seen on the grass," he added.

"I think when he does get back out there then he will be back with the team very quickly.

“It’s not a long-term injury, it’s just improving the injury by strengthening it to ensure it isn’t strained when he does get back out there.

“It will be nice to have him back before the international break, but if not then we can wait for him.”