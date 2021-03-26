The long road back...

“It was disappointing to get injured because I felt I was getting better with every game."

Having finally earned his chance as a regular at the back for his boyhood team, Scott Wharton's spell in the backline coincided with the best run of results for Tony Mowbray's charges earlier this season.

Rovers had gone unbeaten in the five games he started in November, only for disaster to strike for the 23-year-old in the draw at Brentford later in the month.

The centre back went down off the ball, with the diagnosis being a serious injury to his Achilles.

That ended the defender's campaign early, but the Blackburn-born stopper is pleased with his progress as he battles back to full fitness.

“Things are going okay and it feels like those three-and-a-half months since the Brentford game have flown by," he told iFollow Rovers.

“It was disappointed to get injured because I felt I was getting better with every game.

“You need to deal with these things on the chin and I feel I’m doing well with my rehabilitation.

“It didn’t click straight away just how serious the injury was.

“I was just desperate to get out and see the lads again because it was a great result for us on the day with Jacob [Davenport]’s late equaliser.

“A couple of days later it sunk in and I thought it would be three or four months, but it’s obviously going to be longer than that," he added frustratingly.

“It was gutting because I’d worked so hard over the years by going out on loan and I’d come back to the club and felt really good.

“It was a big season for me and one that would determine whether I’d stay at Rovers for the foreseeable or whether it was perhaps time to move on.

“I had to be patient with the other lads playing, but I got my chance and it was just about taking it.

“We were on a good run, I was really enjoying it and was realising what it would take to play week in, week out in the Championship."

It's been a tricky time for Wharton watching on as the players continue with the season, but he's used his team-mates as inspiration to get back to full fitness sooner rather than later.

“It’s been a tough time mentally, but I’ve got the best people around me - my friends, family, the team and the staff," he added.

“I’m in the best place possible for me.

“It can be a lonely place at times when you’re working hard on your own and the lads are out training. You’ve got to be right in the head.

“That’s what it’s all about. It’s my career and I know that I need to be back fit, strong and to just get on with things.”