The best tests...

Louie Annesley will face off against Erling Haaland and Norway for Gibraltar this evening

5 Hours ago

Louie Annesley admits the trio of international fixtures will provide three daunting tests for Gibraltar, but says they are the exact sort of challenges he wants.

The first of three tricky fixtures takes place this evening for Annesley and his country, with Norway making the journey to the Victoria Stadium for the beginning of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Gibraltar are in Group G in the World Cup qualifying stage, where they are joined by Latvia, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Norway and Turkey.

Annesley's likely to be up against the highly-rated Erling Haaland this evening, but he's relishing the chance to lock horns with the Borussia Dortmund hitman.

The games don't get easier either, with Gibraltar heading out to Montenegro before welcoming a star-studded Dutch team for the final encounter of the international break.

“I’m looking forward to what are three massive games for us," the young defender told iFollow Rovers.

“They are tough tests against quality opposition but they are the games I want to play in.

“I want to play at the highest level and I love going away and representing Gibraltar. We have our game plan and we try to stick to that.

“But we know it’s tough because we’re up against quality players who are with the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona.

“We’re all together and that’s the beauty of football. We’re all looking forward to it."


