Team news: Norwich City v Rovers

Three changes to the team see returns for Corry Evans, John Buckley and Tyrhys Dolan

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray has made three changes to the starting XI for this afternoon's encounter against Norwich City at Carrow Road

John Buckley and Corry Evans come into midfield alongside Lewis Holtby, with Joe Rothwell playing further forward.

The duo replace Bradley Johnson and Harvey Elliott, who are both available as substitutes if needed.

Buckley's return means he appears for the 50th time in his senior career, whilst there's a milestone too for Holtby, who makes his 50th league appearance for Rovers.

The third alteration sees Tyrhys Dolan come in for Adam Armstrong, who isn't named in the squad following a slight knock.

Former Norwich duo Johnson and Elliott Bennett are both named on the bench against their old side.

On loan Tom Trybull is ineligible to feature against his parent club and therefore isn't named in the matchday squad.

Today's hosts make just the one alteration to the side that defeated Nottingham Forest last time out.

Lukas Rupp grabbed both assists in the 2-0 victory over Chris Hughton's Reds, but injury keeps him out of contention and allows Emi Buendia to return.

The Argentine schemer missed the win over Forest due to the birth of his son, but the playmaker is back available this afternoon.

Former Rovers defender Grant Hanley, who appeared 200 times for the first team having come through the club's Academy system, skippers the Canaries.

Supporters can still purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for this afternoon's contest. To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm later on today.

Norwich City: Krul, Aarons, Hanley (c), Dowell, Cantwell, Buendia, Skipp, Pukki, McLean, Giannoulis, Gibson.

Substitutes: Nyland, Zimmermann, Vrancic, Hugill, Placheta, Stiepermann, Sorensen, Hernandez, Tettey.

Rovers: Kaminski, Rankin-Costello, Lenihan (c), Harwood-Bellis, Douglas, Evans, Buckley, Holtby, Rothwell, Dolan, Brereton.

Substitutes: Pears, Nyambe, Johnson, Downing, Gallagher, Elliott, Bell, Branthwaite, Bennett.

Referee: Keith Stroud.


