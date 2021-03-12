Team news: Rovers v Brentford

Tony Mowbray has made two alterations for this evening's game against Brentford.

Three days on from the draw at home to Swansea City, Joe Rankin-Costello is rested at right back, with Ryan Nyambe returning for the youngster in defence.

Darragh Lenihan skippers the side and appears for the 200th time in Rovers colours.

Mowbray's received a boost on the bench, with Jarrad Branthwaite returning from illness to be a part of the matchday squad against the Bees.

Brentford make two changes to their starting XI from their last outing at Norwich City.

Saman Ghoddos and Sergi Canos drop to the bench at Ewood Park to allow Christian Norgaard and Tariq Fosu to return.

Former Rovers man David Raya starts in goal on his return to East Lancashire. The Spaniard appeared 108 times for us during his seven years with the club.

Top scorer Ivan Toney leads the line as he bids to add to his 25 goals scored so far in all competitions.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm this evening

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Harwood-Bellis, Douglas, Buckley, Trybull, Dack, Gallagher, Dolan, Brereton.

Substitutes: Pears, Johnson, Rothwell, Elliott, Bell, Travis, Evans, Bennett, Branthwaite.

Brentford: Raya, Dalsgaard (c), Reid, Pinnock, Sorensen, Jensen, Janelt, Norgaard, Mbeumo, Fosu, Toney.

Substitutes: Daniels, Canos, Marcondes, Forss, Ghoddos, Roerslev, Zamburek, Stevens, Bidstrup.

