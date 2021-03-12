Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Brentford

One change sees the return of Ryan Nyambe in place of Joe Rankin-Costello

1 Hour ago

Sponsored by

Tony Mowbray has made two alterations for this evening's game against Brentford.

Three days on from the draw at home to Swansea City, Joe Rankin-Costello is rested at right back, with Ryan Nyambe returning for the youngster in defence.

Darragh Lenihan skippers the side and appears for the 200th time in Rovers colours.

Mowbray's received a boost on the bench, with Jarrad Branthwaite returning from illness to be a part of the matchday squad against the Bees.

Brentford make two changes to their starting XI from their last outing at Norwich City.

Saman Ghoddos and Sergi Canos drop to the bench at Ewood Park to allow Christian Norgaard and Tariq Fosu to return.

Former Rovers man David Raya starts in goal on his return to East Lancashire. The Spaniard appeared 108 times for us during his seven years with the club.

Top scorer Ivan Toney leads the line as he bids to add to his 25 goals scored so far in all competitions.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm this evening, and fans can catch all the action by purchasing an iFollow Rovers audio pass or by following the coverage across our social media channels.

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Harwood-Bellis, Douglas, Buckley, Trybull, Dack, Gallagher, Dolan, Brereton.

Substitutes: Pears, Johnson, Rothwell, Elliott, Bell, Travis, Evans, Bennett, Branthwaite.

Brentford: Raya, Dalsgaard (c), Reid, Pinnock, Sorensen, Jensen, Janelt, Norgaard, Mbeumo, Fosu, Toney.

Substitutes: Daniels, Canos, Marcondes, Forss, Ghoddos, Roerslev, Zamburek, Stevens, Bidstrup.

Virtual match sponsor:

grey orange white background.png

 


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Gaffer reports positive news on the injury front

11 March 2021

Tony Mowbray says he faces a selection dilemma for the right reasons ahead of Friday night's contest with high-flying Brentford.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Swansea City

9 March 2021

Tony Mowbray has named an unchanged team for this evening's home encounter against high-flying Swansea City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Armstrong and Branthwaite set to sit out Swans showdown

8 March 2021

Tony Mowbray has revealed that he expects to be without Adam Armstrong and Jarrad Branthwaite for Tuesday's test against Swansea City.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Millwall v Rovers

6 March 2021

Tony Mowbray has made six changes to his starting XI for this afternoon's encounter against Millwall.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Audio pass: Rovers v Brentford

2 Hours ago

Supporters can still purchase an audio pass for tonight's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Brentford at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Dolan: I've got a point to prove

3 Hours ago

Tyrhys Dolan says the confidence is flowing through him after starting back-to-back games and earning high praise from his manager.

Read full article

Club News

We can beat any team in this league

5 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Programme preview: Rovers v Brentford

6 Hours ago

Milestone man Darragh Lenihan is the cover star for this evening's matchday programme as Rovers take on Brentford at Ewood Park.

Read full article

View more