Rovers Ladies can confirm Ellie Stewart has left the Club for personal reasons.

The 24-year-old defender made a total of 50 Rovers appearances across two spells, scoring 12 goals.

In 2020-21, the former Liverpool and Sunderland centre-back played eight times for the Blues, scoring once.

The Club would like to thank Ellie for her services over the years and wish her all the best in the future.