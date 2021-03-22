Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Academy

Sheron: We gave Gunners too much respect

The Under-18s chief couldn't hide his disappointment after seeing his side crash out of the FA Youth Cup

4 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Mike Sheron felt that a lacklustre first-half display proved to be his side's undoing after Rovers Under-18s bowed out of the FA Youth Cup following a 4-1 defeat to Arsenal at Ewood Park.

The Gunners found themselves ahead nine minutes into the match, with Khayon Edwards taking full advantage of a mix-up at the back, before the visitors put themselves in a commanding position going into the break after further goals from Kido Taylor-Hart and Miguel Azeez.

Rovers gave themselves hope within a minute of the restart after Zak Gilsenan fired home, but Arsenal stood firm and put the game beyond doubt after Brooke Norton-Cuffy bagged a fourth in injury time.

“We were disappointed with the first-half performance where we were too passive and gave them too much respect," Sheron reflected after the fourth round defeat.

“It was difficult to watch and to go three goals down through individual errors was also galling for us.

“The third goal was a good strike but the first couple of goals could have been prevented.

“We had nothing to lose in the second-half, we were a lot more aggressive and positive in our play.

“We felt as if we’d given ourselves a shout in the game by getting that quick goal back.

“You never want to go out of the FA Youth Cup with a whimper.

“The competition is great to put pressure moments on the lads, it’s what they need for their development," he added.

“It’s an opportunity missed by us but there were definitely areas we can find positives from.

“But we’re obviously very disappointed to not progress in the competition.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Academy

An opportunity for the team to shine on the big stage

20 March 2021

Read full article

Academy

Sheron pleased that Youth Cup can continue

19 March 2021

Mike Sheron says Rovers’ youngsters are looking forward to the resumption of their FA Youth Cup campaign, as his Under-18s side prepare to face Arsenal.

Read full article

Academy

Shez full of positivity after derby victory

22 February 2021

Consistency has been the key for Rovers Under-18s in the last few weeks.

Read full article

Academy

Sheron satisfied with his side's resilience

10 December 2020

Mike Sheron was left happy enough with his side's display following the FA Youth Cup triumph over Carlisle United, but admits improvements need to be made for his youngsters to go deep in the...

Read full article

Academy

Academy

FAYC gallery: Rovers Under-18s v Arsenal Under-18s

7 Hours ago

Read full article

Academy

An opportunity for the team to shine on the big stage

20 March 2021

Read full article

Academy

Sheron pleased that Youth Cup can continue

19 March 2021

Mike Sheron says Rovers’ youngsters are looking forward to the resumption of their FA Youth Cup campaign, as his Under-18s side prepare to face Arsenal.

Read full article

Academy

Youth Cup clash switched to Ewood

16 March 2021

Rovers' FA Youth Cup encounter with Arsenal later this week will now take place at Ewood Park.

Read full article

View more