Sheron pleased to progress

Mike Sheron was pleased to see his side bounce back from their FA Youth Cup exit and book their place in the last four of the U17 Premier League Cup courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Leeds United.

Rovers had to show their battling qualities at Brockhall, with Georgie Gent scoring the only goal of the game in the second period of extra-time, after the quarter-final tie had ended goalless at the end of 90 minutes.

The result was the perfect tonic for Rovers, who were knocked out of the FA Youth Cup at the hands of Arsenal at the weekend, and Sheron’s side can now look forward to being involved in the semi-final stage of the inaugural competition next month.

The Under-18s head coach said: “It’s always pleasing to win games of football. That’s always the intention every time you step foot on the pitch. After Saturday’s disappointment of going out of the FA Youth Cup, it was good to be involved in another national cup competition three days later and I’m really pleased the lads got through it.

“It was a really tough and hard-fought game. I felt we started pretty poorly and I thought Leeds were the better side for the first 45 minutes, but I think our energy, our enthusiasm and bits of our quality came to the fore in the next 45 minutes and then it was a bit of a war for the last 30 minutes. It’s not often we’re involved in extra-time, but credit to our lads for coping with that and for coming out on top.

“It’s always interesting to see how the lads react and how they deal with stress and disappointment, and I was pretty pleased in the end. We’ve got a semi-final to look forward to now. We obviously got to the FA Youth Cup semi-final last year, so it’s good to keep putting these pressure games on the lads, because that’s when you find out who can step up to the fore and it’s always nice for the team to do well as well.”