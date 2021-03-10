Skip to site footer
Sheffield Wednesday kick-off change

The game at Hillsborough on Tuesday April 20th will now kick-off at the earlier time of 7pm

Just now

Rovers’ Championship fixture away to Sheffield Wednesday next month has been moved to a new kick-off time.

It has been mutually agreed that the game, which takes place in South Yorkshire on Tuesday April 20th, will now kick-off at the earlier time of 7pm.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw at Ewood Park on Boxing Day this season, with Joe Rothwell scoring a superb equaliser, whilst Rovers have fond memories of their last trip to Hillsborough – winning 5-0 in January 2020, thanks to goals from Lewis Holtby (2), Cameron Dawson (OG), Darragh Lenihan and Sam Gallagher.


