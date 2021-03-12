Skip to site footer
Rovers vs Lewes to be streamed live!

Fans will be able to watch live coverage of Rovers Ladies’ encounter with Lewes Women this Sunday

2 Hours ago

Rovers' FA Women's Championship clash with Lewes will be streamed live and for free via the Rovers Ladies YouTube channel on Sunday.

Supporters can tune in just before the 12pm kick-off gets underway at Bamber Bridge to watch all of the action unfold from home, with Club legend Lynda Shepherd on commentary duties.

Gemma Donnelly’s side are looking to bounce back from last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Durham and improve on their current position of seventh in the standings.

You can also get build-up, team news and more by following @RoversLadies' official social media channels on TwitterFacebook and Instagram.

Watch the game live on YouTube here.


