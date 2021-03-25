Skip to site footer
Rovers Select: Play for £2,000 prize pool ahead of England v San Marino!

Double prize pool available for the Three Lions’ trio of matches across the next week

4 Hours ago

It’s the international break and Tony Mowbray’s side are out of action until the Championship clash with Wycombe Wanderers on Friday 2rd April.

But fear not… Rovers Select has double prize pots to be won ahead of England’s three upcoming matches, starting on against San Marino this evening!

A whopping £2,000 will be up for grabs as Gareth Southgate’s men host San Marino at Wembley Stadium, before facing Albania and Poland on Sunday and Wednesday, respectively.

Entry, as normal, is FREE!

Will Marcus Rashford score?
How many tackles will Harry Maguire make?

Answer the series of match questions and predict the correct outcome to move yourself higher up the leader board.

The more points you score, the more likely you are to win!

Supporters can download the app and play Rovers Select via Apple iOS, Google Play or online, by clicking here!

Follow and contact @RoversSelect on Twitter for customer enquiries.

You must be 18+ to play. T&C’s apply. Please play responsibly. Begambleaware.org.


