Report: Sunderland Under-18s 0-2 Rovers Under-18s

Rovers Under-18s continued their outstanding form in the Under-18s Premier League with a sixth straight league win, the latest of which came at Sunderland on Tuesday.

Mike Sheron's youngsters incredibly haven't dropped a single point in their league games since suffering a home loss to Manchester United at Brockhall on Saturday 23rd January.

Having earned a 3-1 win at Middlesbrough over the weekend, Sheron's side were back in the north-east, this time taking on the Black Cats at the Academy of Light.

In an even first-half, no goals meant the teams went in all square on Wearside.

However, Rovers improved after the break and took the lead just after the hour as Zak Gilsenan slotted home from the spot to bag his third goal in as many games in all competitions.

That lead was doubled 20 minutes later as Alex Baker got his name on the scoresheet by wrapping up the points with only seven minutes remaining.

Next up for the Under-18s is a home test against Newcastle United Under-18s on Saturday 10th April, kick-off 12.30pm.

Rovers Under-18s: Dowling, Ferguson (Fyles, 66), Pratt, Gamble, Cirino, Haddow, Weston, Harlock, Montgomery (Wood, 66), Gilsenan (Chmiel, 79), Baker.

Unused substitute: Blease.

Goals: Gilsenan pen, 63, Baker, 83.